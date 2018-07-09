I-10 reopens following crash near Perkins Road

UPDATE: The interstate has reopened.

All lanes are open on I-10 East at Perkins Road. Traffic congestion has reached the Mississippi River Bridge. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) https://twitter.com/BR_Traffic/status/1015445642787934208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 7, 2018





BATON ROUGE - I-10 eastbound is closed near Perkins Road while crews respond to an accident.

I-10 East is closed at Perkins Road due to an accident. Traffic congestion has reached Dalrymple Drive. Motorist are advised to take an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) https://twitter.com/BR_Traffic/status/1015435982588514305?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 7, 2018





Crews shut down the eastbound lanes of the interstate around 10:15 p.m. following the crash.

Paramedics and law enforcement are on scene assisting with the people involved in the accident. It is unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.