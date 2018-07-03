75°
I-10 in Port Allen shut down after crash involving 18-wheeler
WEST BATON ROUGE - A crash involving a big rig and multiple other vehicles on I-10 East in Port Allen has shut down the interstate Tuesday afternoon.
The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on I-10 East at LA 415. The interstate finally reopened after about an hour.
There is no word yet on what caused the accident or if there are any injuries.
I-10 East is closed at LA 415 (Lobdell) due to an accident. There is 2 miles of congestion from this incident.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 3, 2018