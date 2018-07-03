75°
I-10 in Port Allen shut down after crash involving 18-wheeler

By: Jordan Whittington

WEST BATON ROUGE - A crash involving a big rig and multiple other vehicles on I-10 East in Port Allen has shut down the interstate Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on I-10 East at LA 415. The interstate finally reopened after about an hour.

There is no word yet on what caused the accident or if there are any injuries.

