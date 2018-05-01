76°
I-10 gridlocked after rescuers free trapped person from SUV crushed under semi

12 hours 18 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 May 01, 2018 8:59 AM May 01, 2018 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to an accident involving an 18-wheeler on I-10 East at the Mississippi River Bridge near the I-110 split.

Sources say a female victim was trapped inside a vehicle pinned under the truck. After a 50 minute extraction, she was transported to OLOL. Sources say the woman suffered extensive injuries to her lower legs.

There is heavy traffic in both directions.

