I-10 gridlocked after rescuers free trapped person from SUV crushed under semi
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to an accident involving an 18-wheeler on I-10 East at the Mississippi River Bridge near the I-110 split.
Sources say a female victim was trapped inside a vehicle pinned under the truck. After a 50 minute extraction, she was transported to OLOL. Sources say the woman suffered extensive injuries to her lower legs.
There is heavy traffic in both directions.
All lanes are open on I-10 East at Nicholson Drive. All lanes are also open on I-10 East before the I-10/I-110. Congestion has reached beyond LA 415 (approximately 8 miles in length).— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 1, 2018
