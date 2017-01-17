I-10 EB open, left lane of I-10 WB remains closed at College

BATON ROUGE- I-10 westbound is now open at College Drive. The left lane remains closed on I-10 eastbound at College.

Tuesday morning, the left lane was blocked in both directions on I-10 westbound at College Drive due to an accident.

The delay from this incident remains to Seigen Lane on I-10 westbound and Sherwood Forest Boulevard on I-12 westbound.

