I-10 EB now open on the MS River Bridge

By: Courtney Allen

BATON ROUGE - All lanes are now open on I-10 eastbound on the Mississippi River Bridge.

Wednesday morning, the right lane was blocked on I-10 eastbound at the top of the Mississippi River Bridge due to a breakdown.

The delay from this incident remains to LA 415.

News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways during Good Morning America. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.

