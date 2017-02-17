44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10 eastbound open

3 hours 33 minutes 12 seconds ago February 17, 2017 Feb 17, 2017 Friday, February 17 2017 February 17, 2017 2:13 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE - All lanes are now open on I-10 eastbound.

Early Friday morning, the right lane was blocked on I-10 eastbound at Washington Street due to an accident.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days