I-10 east will be closed past US 61 next weekend

SORRENTO – State traffic officials say both I-10 eastbound lanes will be closed at US 61 starting next Friday.

According to a statement released by DOTD Wednesday, the full interstate closure will start Friday, Jan. 13 at 9 p.m. and will remain closed until Monday, Jan. 16 until 5 a.m.

Crews will be working to remove the damaged section of the bridge for the westbound on ramp onto I-10 from US 61.

Drivers traveling eastbound on I-10 will have to detour onto US Hwy 61 and proceed to LA Hwy 641 to get back to I-10.

“DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment,” the statement said.