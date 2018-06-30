I-10 East reopens following crash involving 18-wheeler

UPDATE: Louisiana State Police says I-10 East near Highland Road has reopened.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">All lanes are now open.</p>— LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) <a href="https://twitter.com/LAStatePolice/status/1012882180052307969?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 30, 2018</a></blockquote>

BATON ROUGE - Traffic is blocked on I-10 East near Highland Road after a crash involving an 18-wheeler Friday evening.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. on I-10 near the Blue Bayou water park. Eastbound lanes of the interstate are completely blocked at the scene.

Photos from the scene show what appears to be an 18-wheeler blocking the roadway.

There is currently no word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.