I-10 East reopened after late-night crash in Ascension Parish

4 hours 24 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, March 15 2019 Mar 15, 2019 March 15, 2019 5:09 AM March 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities have reopened I-10 after a late-night crash involving an 18-wheeler closed the roadway. 

The crash was reported around midnight on I-10 East at Highland Road. Sources say no injuries were reported.

The roadway was reopened around 6:40 a.m.

The cause of the crash hasn't been released at this time. 

