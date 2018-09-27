76°
I-10 East now open after jackknifed 18-wheeler closes interstate at LA 415
BATON ROUGE- All lanes are back open I-10 East at LA 415 in Lobdell after an 18-wheeler slid off the roadway and jackknifed.
Emergency crews responded to the accident. DOTD traffic cameras show another vehicle that may have been possibly struck by the 18-wheeler; both were towed away by a wrecker.
No word yet on injuries.
I-10 East is now OPEN at LA 415. Congestion is approaching Grosse Tete. pic.twitter.com/vXHZnYeTm5— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) September 27, 2018
A tow truck has arrived on scene. I-10 East remains closed at LA 415. Traffic is being diverted to the off ramp. pic.twitter.com/uUacbOe9f4— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) September 27, 2018
I-10 East CLOSED at LA 415 due to major crash. pic.twitter.com/e9xN4bmWKH— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) September 27, 2018
