I-10 East now open after jackknifed 18-wheeler closes interstate at LA 415

By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE- All lanes are back open I-10 East at LA 415 in Lobdell after an 18-wheeler slid off the roadway and jackknifed.

Emergency crews responded to the accident. DOTD traffic cameras show another vehicle that may have been possibly struck by the 18-wheeler; both were towed away by a wrecker.

No word yet on injuries.

