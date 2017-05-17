86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10 east lane closure starts Friday in Iberville for road work

1 hour 38 minutes 10 seconds ago May 17, 2017 May 17, 2017 Wednesday, May 17 2017 May 17, 2017 12:12 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

IBERVILLE – One lane of I-10 east will be closed from the Mississippi Bridge to the Atchafalaya Bridge this weekend.

The closure will begin Friday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. through Monday, May 22 at 6:30 a.m. According to DOTD, the closure is necessary for "asphalt rehabilitation."

Permit load restrictions will up to 16 feet wide.

DOTD advises for motorists to drive with caution through constructions sited and to be aware for work crews and their equipment.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days