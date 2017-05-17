86°
I-10 east lane closure starts Friday in Iberville for road work
IBERVILLE – One lane of I-10 east will be closed from the Mississippi Bridge to the Atchafalaya Bridge this weekend.
The closure will begin Friday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. through Monday, May 22 at 6:30 a.m. According to DOTD, the closure is necessary for "asphalt rehabilitation."
Permit load restrictions will up to 16 feet wide.
DOTD advises for motorists to drive with caution through constructions sited and to be aware for work crews and their equipment.
