73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10 east lane closed due to 18-wheeler crash; comes days after fiery 5-vehicle wreck

5 hours 57 minutes 55 seconds ago April 21, 2017 Apr 21, 2017 Friday, April 21 2017 April 21, 2017 5:40 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

PORT ALLEN – A crash involving an 18-wheeler has closed one lane of I-10 east at LA 415 on Friday afternoon. 

The crash comes just days after an 18-wheeler caused a fiery crash involving five vehicles that left one man dead.

Authorities say that one person was ejected as a result of Friday's crash, however they are in stable condition. That driver has been identified as Alfred Gaytan. Authorities say that Gaytan was driving a maroon 18-wheeler and crashed into a blue 18-wheeler that was stopped in traffic.

DOTD says that congestion has reached one mile before LA 415. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days