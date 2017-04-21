I-10 east lane closed due to 18-wheeler crash; comes days after fiery 5-vehicle wreck

PORT ALLEN – A crash involving an 18-wheeler has closed one lane of I-10 east at LA 415 on Friday afternoon.

The crash comes just days after an 18-wheeler caused a fiery crash involving five vehicles that left one man dead.

Authorities say that one person was ejected as a result of Friday's crash, however they are in stable condition. That driver has been identified as Alfred Gaytan. Authorities say that Gaytan was driving a maroon 18-wheeler and crashed into a blue 18-wheeler that was stopped in traffic.

Medic helicopter lands on I-10E after 18-wheeler rear ends big rig crashing in the median @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/4e2yvGZrCA — Danielle WBRZ ?? (@DJacksonTV) April 21, 2017

DOTD says that congestion has reached one mile before LA 415.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.