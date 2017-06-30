90°
I-10 east closure scheduled for July 7-10 to install repaired interstate bridge

June 30, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

ASCENSION – I-10 east will be closed near Sorrento beginning July 7 to install a repaired section of an interstate bridge. 

Both eastbound lanes of I-10 will be closed where it intersects with US 61 in Ascension Parish near Sorrento. Additionally, the US 61 on-ramp to I-10 east will be closed. 

The lanes and ramp will be closed from Friday, July 7 at 9 p.m. through Monday, July 10 at 5 a.m., weather permitting. According to DOTD, the closure is necessary to install the "repaired deck span section of the bridge for the westbound on-ramp form US 61 to I-10."

The closure was previously scheduled for June 9-11. 

DOTD will require drivers traveling eastbound to exit onto US 61 and then proceed to LA 641 to get back to I-10. 

