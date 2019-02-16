67°
I-10 East at Siegen Lane closed due to debris

Saturday, February 16 2019
By: Raykael Morris

BATON ROUGE- Authorities have closed all lanes on I-10 East at Siegen Lane because of scattered pieces of waste in the roadway. 

As of right now, motorcyclist are able to pass on the left shoulder, congestion has reached Bluebonnet. 

DOTD recommends that drivers take an alternate route. 

