I-10 closed in New Orleans after toddler, two others hurt in shooting near exit ramp

3 hours 34 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, August 01 2018 Aug 1, 2018 August 01, 2018 12:53 PM August 01, 2018 in News
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Parts of I-10 were shut down in the New Orleans area after a reported triple shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to New Orleans Police, shots were fired near the I-10 West exit ramp near at Morrison Road exit. Three people have reportedly been shot.

Police say the victims are a 22-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 2-year-old. All three are expected to be OK.

Police say the interstate has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

