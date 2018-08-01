I-10 closed in New Orleans after toddler, two others hurt in shooting near exit ramp

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Parts of I-10 were shut down in the New Orleans area after a reported triple shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to New Orleans Police, shots were fired near the I-10 West exit ramp near at Morrison Road exit. Three people have reportedly been shot.

#NOPD is investigating a shooting incident at the I-10 West exit at Morrison Road. Initial reports show three victims suffering apparent gunshot wounds. I-10 West has been closed at the Crowder exit as part of this investigation. #NOPDAlert — NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 1, 2018

Police say the victims are a 22-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 2-year-old. All three are expected to be OK.

UPDATE: Victims in this incident include 16 y/o male w/gunshot wound to leg, 22 w/o male w/gunshot wounds to leg & forearm, & 2-year-old male w/graze wounds to shoulder & sternum. Victims transported via EMS to hospital. Injuries not believed to be life threatening. #NOPDAlert — NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 1, 2018

Police say the interstate has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.