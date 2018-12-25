63°
I-10 closed Christmas Eve due to wreck

Monday, December 24 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- I-10 West closed at the LA 22 overpass for a part of Christmas Eve night.

All lanes have since reopened. 

Authorities have not released details about the crash.  

