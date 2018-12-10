Hymel's Seafood closing after 70 years of business

Photo: Hymel's Facebook

COVENT, La- Hymel's Seafood, a 70-year-old creole favorite has permanently closed its doors.

The Creole restaurant announced in a Facebook post-Sunday night that the restaurant would be no more but did not mention the reason behind closing.

They said farewell and thanked all of their customers for their laughs and memories at their, "hole in the wall favorite stop on River Road."

They said anyone and everyone who contributed to the joy and success that took place at Hymel's has become apart of their family.