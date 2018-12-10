Hymel's Seafood closing after 70 years of business

52°
1 hour 17 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, December 10 2018 Dec 10, 2018 December 10, 2018 11:59 AM December 10, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Hymel's Facebook

COVENT, La- Hymel's Seafood, a 70-year-old creole favorite has permanently closed its doors.

The Creole restaurant announced in a Facebook post-Sunday night that the restaurant would be no more but did not mention the reason behind closing.

They said farewell and thanked all of their customers for their laughs and memories at their, "hole in the wall favorite stop on River Road."

They said anyone and everyone who contributed to the joy and success that took place at Hymel's has become apart of their family.

