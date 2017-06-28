75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hwy. 22 closed in Ascension

11 hours 15 minutes ago June 28, 2017 Jun 28, 2017 Wednesday, June 28 2017 June 28, 2017 10:24 AM in News
Source: WBRZ, Associated Press
By: Trey Schmaltz

SORRENTO – A two-vehicle crash involving a gravel truck closed Hwy. 22 Wednesday morning.

As of 10:30, authorities said the highway will likely be closed for “several hours” as they clean up the mess and work to fix power lines that were smashed. The wreck is at Highway 22 and Bobby Marchand Lane just west of the New River in the Acy community.

The truck and another vehicle collided and brought down utility poles and lines in the process.

Only two DEMCO customers were without power due to the snafu.

Click HERE to monitor traffic across the region using WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology.  

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days