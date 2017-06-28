Hwy. 22 closed in Ascension

SORRENTO – A two-vehicle crash involving a gravel truck closed Hwy. 22 Wednesday morning.

As of 10:30, authorities said the highway will likely be closed for “several hours” as they clean up the mess and work to fix power lines that were smashed. The wreck is at Highway 22 and Bobby Marchand Lane just west of the New River in the Acy community.

The truck and another vehicle collided and brought down utility poles and lines in the process.

Only two DEMCO customers were without power due to the snafu.

Click HERE to monitor traffic across the region using WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz