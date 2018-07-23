84°
Husband of porn performer Stormy Daniels seeks divorce

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
KAUFMAN, Texas (AP) - The husband of porn film performer Stormy Daniels has filed for divorce in Texas.
  
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says that she had sex with Donald Trump before he became president, something Trump has denied.
  
Glendon Crain filed the petition for divorce on July 18 in district court in Kaufman County, located just southeast of Dallas. In his 13-page divorce petition filed July 18, Crain alleged adultery as grounds for the divorce and seeks sole custody of the couple's 7-year-old daughter and child support from Clifford, as well as a disproportionate share of the couple's community property.
  
Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti said in a tweet that Daniels and Crain decided mutually to end their marriage and that the "accuracy" of the divorce petition is "vehemently disputed."
