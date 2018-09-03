77°
Husband distraught after wife's body left to rot 3 years

5 hours 6 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, September 03 2018 Sep 3, 2018 September 03, 2018 3:36 PM September 03, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Robert Meadows and Roderick Mitchell Cummings (via WYFF)
GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) - The husband of a South Carolina woman whose body authorities said was left inside a funeral home to rot for almost three years says he can't stop thinking about how poorly she was treated in death.
  
Fred Parker Jr. says he talked to the people at First Family Funeral Home once after his wife's March 2015 death and never heard from them again after her body was prepared for a viewing for a Celebration of Life service.
  
Parker told The Index-Journal of Greenwood the funeral home never told him he owed money or gave any reason for why they held on to Mary Alice Pitts Moore's remains instead of cremating her as promised.
  
A grand jury indicted Lawrence Robert Meadows and Roderick Mitchell Cummings with desecration of human remains.
  

