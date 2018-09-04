76°
Husband dies after wife allegedly poisons water with eye drops

Tuesday, September 04 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

CLOVER, S.C. - Authorities in South Carolina have arrested a woman after she allegedly poisoned her husband's drink with eye drops.

According to WWL-TV Lana Sue Clayton is charged with murder and unlawful malicious tampering of food after an autopsy test revealed that Stephen Clayton died from poisonous levels of tetrahydrozoline.

Tetrahydrozoline is an ingredient in over-the-counter eye drops and nasal sprays to reduce redness.

Reports say, the 52-year-old woman admitted to police that she put eye drops in her husband's water between July 19 and July 21. Stephen died on July 21 at their home in Clover from the poisoning.

The U.S. National Library of Medicine states that tetrahydrozoline poisoning can induce comas, stop breathing, blur vision and cause seizures. Children who ingest seven one to two milliliters can suffer "serious adverse events."

