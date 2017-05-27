Home
Recognizing National EMS Week
BATON ROUGE - Paramedics working countless hours in the community are recognized for doing what they do best. This week marks National EMS Week. Friday,...
City-Parish fixes sinkhole following 2 On Your Side report
BATON ROUGE - The sound of heavy machinery...
Concerned over construction project handling
BATON ROUGE - Residents along Wartelle Ave. at...
BRPD searching for suspects in Park Forest vehicle burglaries
BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police detectives are trying to identify suspects who have been burglarizing vehicles in the Park Forest neighborhood since the beginning of...
Kaine's son, 7 others, charged in protest of pro-Trump event
ST. PAUL, Minn. - U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine's...
Texas House rejects attempts to strengthen 'bathroom bill'
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas' Republican House speaker says...
HURRICANE X: the time is now
The time to prepare for a hurricane is before the season begins, when you have the time and are not under pressure. If you wait until...
HURRICANE X: know YOUR source
Many Americans rely on their neighbors after a...
BLOG: from Baton Rouge to Gonzales to the coast
Your Memorial Day Weekend will be hot and...
LSU, Lange shutout Kentucky 10-0
Hoover, AL - The Tigers shutout Kentucky in a 10-0 win with a 7 inning complete game performance from starter Alex Lange. The Tigers move...
Video shows Southern's Devon Gales walking with robotic exoskeleton
ATLANTA – Family members shared video of Southern...
LSU tops Missouri 10-2 in SEC tournament
HOOVER, Ala. -- The No. 3 LSU baseball...
$368M budget boost sought for Louisiana Medicaid expansion
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana lawmakers are being asked to add $368 million in federal funding to the health department budget to keep from running out of...
Mother Nature to blame for the busy allergist's office.
BATON ROUGE - Mother Nature is to blame...
La. safety officials: distracted driving 'dangerous epidemic'
BATON ROUGE – State highway safety officials say...
The Pledge of Allegiance: Sacred Heart of Jesus School
BATON ROUGE - Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from Pre-K at Sacred Heart of Jesus School. Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday...
Concert to benefit EBR Schools
BATON ROUGE- You can watch people of all...
The Pledge of Allegiance: Audubon Elementary
BATON ROUGE - Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes...
BRPD searching for suspects in Park Forest vehicle burglaries
Family of murdered teen begs witnesses to come forward
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducting daily inspections
Authorities identify victim in early morning fire near Plank Road
Recognizing National EMS Week
Sports Video
Cauble's Rising Stars: Nicholas Jackson
Cauble's Rising Star: Madeline Thompson
Duplantis brothers reaching new heights
Who's the best Andrews sister?
Full interview with LSU Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri after win over S....