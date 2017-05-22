HURRICANE X: make the plan

Determine if whether or not you live in a storm surge hurricane evacuation zone or if you’re in a home that would be unsafe during a hurricane. If you are, figure out where you would go and how you would get there if told to evacuate. You do not need to travel hundreds of miles. Identify someone, perhaps a friend or relative who doesn’t live in a zone or unsafe home, and ask to use their home as your evacuation destination. Be sure to account for your pets, as most local shelters do not permit them.

Put the plan in writing for you and those you care about. If you live outside of an evacuation zone in a safe home, offer to be the evacuation destination for others.

If you are a pet owner, your family’s disaster plan must include your pets. In the event of a disaster, if you must evacuate, the best thing you can do to protect your pets is to evacuate them too.

Identify boarding facilities, veterinarians or hotels outside of the affected areas that can accept your pets. If you have notice of an impending disaster, call ahead for reservations. Pet-friendly shelters may be opened during an evacuation.

When a hurricane threatens Louisiana, a phased evacuation will be based on geographic location and time in which tropical storm winds are forecasted to reach the affected areas.

- Phase I - 50 Hours before onset of tropical storm winds. This includes areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway which are outside any levee protection system and are vulnerable to Category 1 and 2 storms. These areas are depicted in RED on the Evacuation Map. During Phase I there are no route restrictions.

- Phase II - 40 Hours before onset of tropical storm winds. Thus includes areas south of the Mississippi River which are levee protected but remain vulnerable to Category 2 or higher storms. These areas are depicted in ORANGE on the Evacuation Map. During Phase II there are no route restrictions.

- Phase III - 30 Hours before onset of tropical storm winds. Includes areas on the East Bank of the Mississippi River in the New Orleans Metropolitan Area which are within the levee protection system but remain vulnerable to a slow-moving Category 3 or any Category 4 or 5 storm. These areas are depicted in YELLOW on the Evacuation Map. During Phase III, certain routes will be directed and the Contraflow Plan implemented.

For Louisiana’s full emergency and evacuation guide, CLICK HERE.

