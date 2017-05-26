HURRICANE X: know YOUR source

Many Americans rely on their neighbors after a disaster, but there are also many ways you can help your neighbors before a hurricane approaches. Learn about all the different actions you and your neighbors can take to prepare and recover from the hazards associated with hurricanes. Start the conversation to take care of one another.

Communication is crucial during hurricane season—especially when a storm threatens. Studies have shown that clear and consistent messages result in a better understanding of the forecast. For that reason, the WBRZ Weather Team and NOAA’s National Hurricane Center work in tandem to deliver official statements from the most skilled tropical forecasters in the United States.

Be wary of sources that go rogue or issue their own statements ahead of the official word from NOAA. Mixed messages from multiple sources can lead to questionable decision making. Good information sources will be consistent with one another so that you are left with no confusion about the forecast or the proper actions to take.

The WBRZ Weather Team works with the National Weather Service to provide information regarding specific expected impacts from the storm for the local area. Emergency managers will make the decisions regarding evacuations.

- Tropical Outlooks are issued when an area in the tropics has a chance of further development. You should periodically check in with the WBRZ Weather Team for updates.

- Advisories are issued for depressions and named storms. These come out four times each day, at 4 and 10. To assess the progress of the system and possible impacts to the United States, you should check in frequently check in with the WBRZ Weather Team on social media for new information the moment it is released.

- Watches and Warnings are issued when storm impacts are possible or even probable. You should check in with the WBRZ Weather Team for a constant stream of information. Begin to take action on the hurricane plan you put together before the season.

