HURRICANE X: are you covered?

With the many and significant threats to property posed by a tropical cyclone, call your insurance company or agent now, before the season. Ask for an insurance check-up to make sure you have enough homeowners insurance to repair or even replace your home. Don’t forget coverage for your car or boat.

Aside from surge, tide and wind impacts, widespread heavy rainfall associated with tropical cyclones may produce amounts in excess of 6 inches. This can even occur well inland and away from where the storm made landfall. Even after the storm has passed, water runoff can bulge rivers and streams elevating the flood threat days later. No matter the strength of the storm, torrential rain is a threat in every tropical cyclone. Specific amounts depend on a cyclone’s speed and size as well as the geography and geology of the area being affected. Slower, larger storms tend to generate more rainfall. The most pronounced example of inland flooding came in 2001. Tropical Storm Allison produced more than 40 inches of rain in nearby Houston, TX. Killing 41 and causing $5 billion in damage.

It is VERY IMPORTANT to remember that standard homeowners insurance DOES NOT cover flooding. Whether you’re a homeowner or renter, you’ll need a separate policy for it, and it’s available through your company, agent or the National Flood Insurance Program at www.floodsmart.gov. Make that call now as flood insurance requires a 30-day waiting period.

