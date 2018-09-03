77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Hurricane warning issued for US Gulf Coast

Source: Associated Press
A hurricane warning has been issued for portions of the central U.S. Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches.
  
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in its 5 p.m. EDT advisory that it expects Gordon to be a hurricane when it reaches coastal Mississippi and Louisiana sometime late Tuesday.
  
A hurricane warning is in effect for the area stretching from the mouth of the Pearl River in Mississippi to the Alabama-Florida border.
  
The storm is centered about 50 miles (85 kilometers) west-southwest of Fort Myers, Florida, and moving west-northwest at 17 mph (28 kph). After making landfall, it is expected to move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.
  
Officials say maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 kph) with higher gusts.

