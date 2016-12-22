Hurricane season 2016 ends today

BATON ROUGE - Wednesday, Nov. 30 marks the last day of the 2016 hurricane season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that the hurricane season for the Atlantic was the first above-normal season since 2012.

The Atlantic Ocean saw 15 named storms in 2016, including seven hurricanes: Alex, Earl, Gatson, Hermine, Matthew, Nicole and Otto. Otto became the first Thanksgiving hurricane and also the latest hurricane on record in any calendar year to form in the Atlantic Ocean.

Three of the hurricanes were considered major hurricanes: Gatson, Matthew and Nicole.









The strongest and longest-lived storm of the season was Matthew which lasted a hurricane for eight days from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7. Matthew, a Category 5 storm, claimed more than 1,000 lives, with 25 in the United States, but most in Haiti. Winds intensified by 80 miles per hour in 24 hours making it the third strongest rapid intensification in the Atlantic Basin on record behind Wilma in 2005 and Felix in 2007. Damages sustained from the storm totaled more than $10 billion.

Two storms made landfall on the Gulf Coast: Tropical Storm Colin and Hurricane Hermine, the first hurricane to form in the Gulf since Ingrid in 2013.

Louisiana was spared from any hurricanes this season and Hurricane Issac remains the last storm on record to strike the state.