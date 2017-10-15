78°
Hurricane Ophelia heads toward Ireland, then UK

5 hours 5 minutes 28 seconds ago Sunday, October 15 2017 Oct 15, 2017 October 15, 2017 3:44 PM October 15, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LONDON - Authorities in Britain and Ireland say the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia could bring disruption and damage as the work week gets underway.
  
Ophelia was a category 2 hurricane Sunday as it moved northeast across the Atlantic, with sustained winds of 105 mph (169 kph).
  
It is expected to weaken to a storm before hitting land Monday, but U.K. Met office forecaster Luke Miall says it could still pack "hurricane-force" winds.
  
Ireland's Met Eireann says western counties could get gusts of up to 80 mph (130 kph), with heavy rain and storm surges.
  
Britain's Met Office has a similar warning for Northern Ireland, and warns of potential power cuts, flying debris and disruption to transport and phone signals.  Strong winds could also hit Scotland, Wales and England.
