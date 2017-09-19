79°
Hurricane Maria moves onshore in Dominica

Monday, September 18 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MIAMI - The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the eye wall of Category 5 Maria is moving onshore over Dominica.
  
Forecasters say that the "potentially catastrophic" hurricane with 160 mph (260 kph) winds will likely travel over the Leeward Islands and the extreme northeast Caribbean through Monday night and Tuesday.
  
They expect Hurricane Maria will approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
  
Maria could dump 10 to 15 inches (25 to 38 centimeters) of rain over the Leeward Islands and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, causing flash floods and mudslides.
