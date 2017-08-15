Hurricane Gert forms; Not a threat to the United States

The National Hurricane Center has now classifed Tropical Storm Gert in the Atlantic as Hurricane Gert. This means that the storm is well organized and a center of circulation is present, and sustained winds reached hurricane strength. Hurricane strength winds are at least 74mph and above.

The storm is situated east of the Carolinas with sustained winds of 75 mph. The storm will likely remain a category one hurricane. Regardless, it will not reach the United States, but will turn back into the Atlantic Ocean. This is thanks to an upper-level trough which will steer it away.

The peak of hurricane season is approaching, however there are no other disturbances in the tropics at this time.

