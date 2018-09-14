Hurricane Florence makes landfall, pummels North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. - Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wilmington, North Carolina after 6am Friday morning. Deadly storm surge, destructive winds and torrential rain will continue through Friday.

Water inundation forecasts account for a long duration east to west wind flow that will cause water to pile up as high 9 to 13 feet as the flow of the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers reverses.

Many homes and business have already taken water and there are people that need to be rescued. There could be additional rainfall of 20 to 30 inches. Major river flooding is anticipated.