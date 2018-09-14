95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Hurricane Florence claims 2 lives

1 hour 44 seconds ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 September 14, 2018 3:33 PM September 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A mother and infant in North Carolina are dead after a tree fell on their home - the first two fatalities of Hurricane Florence.
  
The Wilmington Police Department said Friday that the two were killed when a tree fell on their house. The father was transported to a hospital for treatment. No other information was given.
  
The hurricane came ashore early Friday, pounding the state with torrential rain and high winds.
  
Forecasters have been predicting catastrophic flash flooding. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says more than 16 inches of rain have fallen at locations in southeast North Carolina and another 20 to 25 inches is on the way.
  

