Hunting lease no good after property sells

KENTWOOD - A hunter looking forward to a busy hunting season, missed out entirely after the land he leased was sold. Now, he's out $3,000.

David Savoie says he signed the lease in 2017 and set up his deer stand at a property in Kentwood, LA. In October, he learned the land had been sold and he'd have to leave. He's requesting a refund.

"I found a note hanging on my feeder, the land was sold to a new owner," said Savoie.

He found an ad for the lease on Louisiana Sportsman, a website catering to the interests of hunters and fisherman. The land was an appetizing 161 acres off Joe Dyson Road in Kentwood. Savoie paid Pat Heughan of KimPat Hunting and Fishing Adventures the money for the lease and signed paperwork in June 2017. The lease was for a year.

He prepared for a great hunting season. Until it wasn't. After his stand had been set up for a couple of months, he went back one day to find that trees had been cut down. A clearing was made for something new. Soon after that he saw the note and packed up to leave. He called Heughan for a refund, but neither party could agree on a settlement.

"I just wanted my money, all I wanted was my money back, you know, that's all," said Savoie.

Heughan offered to prorate the money for the time the land was not used. Savoie did not accept.

Heughan says he did not know the property was being sold and found out when Savoie did. The previous owner of the property tells 2 On Your Side Heughan did have permission to lease out the land for hunting purposes, but he's owed about $3,000. When WBRZ called Heughan about Savoie's money, he said all questions would have to be referred to his lawyer.

"He is full of bull, of everything he's saying," said Heughan.

Soon after, the phone call ended.

According to the lease, Savoie still has a couple more weeks left on the lease. It's a lease he paid for and didn't get to use to its full potential.

According to Tony Taylor of Louisiana Sportsman, Heughan had a sponsorship contract through the site, but it was canceled in 2015. Taylor cited "bad business practices."

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office says it's looking into this. Anyone with information is asked to contact the financial crimes division at 985-902-2031.