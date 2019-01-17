51°
Hunting for a Saints ticket? Attorney general warns of scams

52 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, January 17 2019 Jan 17, 2019 January 17, 2019 7:45 AM January 17, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Attorney General Jeff Landry is warning New Orleans Saints fans to be cautious when trying to buy tickets to Sunday's NFC Championship game.

The Louisiana Republican on Wednesday released tips for the hot Superdome ticket. Landry suggests ticket buyers should beware of prices that seem too good to be true, like someone offering a ticket for below face value. He recommends sticking with well-known ticket brokers and avoiding sites like Craigslist, where the ticket likely can't be verified.

The attorney general urges checking to see if the ticket seller belongs to the National Association of Ticket Brokers or has a guarantee policy. And he warns against posting pictures of tickets on social media before arriving at the game, saying scalpers can steal the barcodes from photos and create counterfeit tickets.

