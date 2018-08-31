Hunters relying on parish-wide sales tax holiday for savings

BATON ROUGE - State lawmakers may have done away with the Sales Tax Holiday for Hunters, but folks will still be able to cash in on what they buy.

Lawmakers could only cancel the discount on the state's portion of the sales tax, leaving the local city-parish taxes untouched. Because of this, hunters in East Baton Rouge will still save five percent on gear purchased during the second weekend of September.

For gun stores, it's like Black Friday.

"It always kicks off hunting season. It's football season, so people are really excited, they buy everything they want for hunting season, do some early Christmas shopping," Jared Duce of Jim's Firearm's said.

Hunters will save about $5 on every $100 they spend.