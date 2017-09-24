88°
Hungarian Settlement Museum grand opening Sept. 27

Sunday, September 24 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: The Advocate
ALBANY, La. (AP) - Louisiana's newest museum opens Wednesday, Sept. 27, in a 111-year-old school in Albany.
  
The Hungarian Settlement Historical Society restored the building and is leasing it from the Livingston Parish School Board as the Hungarian Settlement Museum.
  
The school was built in Springfield in 1906 and moved to Albany in 1927.  It was a school until 1944, then a nursing home. After that closed in 1976, the building was ignored until 2000, when the historical society decided to turn it into a museum.
  
According to the museum's website, the community was established in 1896, when its three founders checked an advertisement in a Hungarian-language newspaper for 20-acre plots being sold by a lumber company that had clear-cut the land.
  
Its population grew from 11 families in 1900 to about 200 families by 1920.
