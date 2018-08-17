Hundreds without power in EBR following Friday outages

BATON ROUGE - More than 200 Entergy customers are without power Friday.

One outage was reported between Government Street and Broussard. Most customers had power back around 10 a.m. A second outage was reported near Perkins Road and I-10. According to the Entergy outage map, the outages were reported before 9 a.m. Originally more than 500 people were without power.

The company estimates that power should be restored by 11 a.m.