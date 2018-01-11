71°
Hundreds without power in Baton Rouge

Thursday, January 11 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- More than 300 customers reported being without power Thursday morning.

The power outage is affecting customers between North Street and Government Street as of 10 a.m. The Baton Rouge General Mid-City location is in the area without power.

An official said the hospital still has power. The doctor's office building next door is running on emergency power.

Entergy said it could take 30 minutes to an hour for customers to have power again.

