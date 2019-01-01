62°
Hundreds without power in Baton Rouge late New Year's Day
BATON ROUGE - About 400 people are without power in neighborhoods south of downtown Baton Rouge New Year's Day.
The outage was reported around 6 p.m. Tuesday in several neighborhoods west of I-10, just south of the 10/110 split.
Entergy officials said the loss of electricity was brought on by a downed line, but it's unclear at this time what caused the line to fall.
There is currently no estimate on when power might be restored to the area.
