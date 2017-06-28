Hundreds without power following early morning crash

BATON ROUGE - Crews with Entergy are working in north Baton Rouge to restore power to hundreds of homes off Plank Rd.

According to crews on the scene, the power could be out for several more hours.



Power was knocked out around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday following a crash on Plank Rd. near Sycamore St.

No word if anyone was hurt.

According to Entergy's power outage map, close to 400 people are still without electricity.

At its peak, some 1,300 people were in the dark.