Hundreds without power due to severe weather conditions

BATON ROUGE – Hundreds remain without power after severe weather passed through the Baton Rouge area early Monday morning.

As of 9 a.m., more than 450 DEMCO customers are without power in Livingston Parish. Most of those outages are reported near between 4-H Club Road and Walker South Road north of Port Vincent.

DEMCO spokesperson David Latona said nearly 7,000 customers were without power after the severe weather passed our area. Crews are working but there is no estimated time frame when power will be restored.

Click here to view the DEMCO outage map.

Thousands of Entergy customers are also without power across the state. As of 9 a.m., more than 500 customers in East Baton Rouge Parish are without power. According to the Entergy website, power is expected to be restored to the area by early afternoon.

Click here to view the Entergy outage map

