41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hundreds say goodbye to slain NOPD Officer

3 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, June 27 2015 Jun 27, 2015 June 27, 2015 11:43 AM June 27, 2015 in News
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - Scores of uniformed police officers were among hundreds filing into a New Orleans church to say goodbye to Daryle Holloway, an officer who was shot to death while on duty last weekend.

Saturday's viewing and memorial Mass was being held at St. Maria Goretti Church in eastern New Orleans. It comes a week after Holloway was fatally shot while transporting a prisoner.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite and police chief Michael Harrison were among dignitaries expected to speak at Holloway's funeral.

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate how the handcuffed suspect could have gained access to a gun, shot Holloway and escaped.

33-year-old Travis Boys was captured last Sunday and booked with first-degree murder in Holloway's death.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days