44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hundreds rally as 7-year-old girl's killer remains at large

4 hours 22 minutes 44 seconds ago Saturday, January 05 2019 Jan 5, 2019 January 05, 2019 6:58 PM January 05, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC

HOUSTON (AP) - Hundreds of people gathered at a rally for a 7-year-old Houston girl whose killer remains at large.
 
Those gathered Saturday were asked to be part of an "army" that will help authorities catch the person who fatally shot Jazmine Barnes. The girl was black, and her family believes the shooting was racially motivated.
 
The rally was held in the parking lot of a Walmart near where the shooting happened on Dec. 30, as she and her family drove to a grocery store.
 
In an emotional plea, Jazmine's aunt Sharonica Watt asked her niece's killer to turn himself in.
 
Authorities say they're pursuing various leads they've received since releasing a composite sketch of the suspect. They say they haven't determined a motive, including whether race might have played a role.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days