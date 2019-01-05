Latest Weather Blog
Hundreds rally as 7-year-old girl's killer remains at large
HOUSTON (AP) - Hundreds of people gathered at a rally for a 7-year-old Houston girl whose killer remains at large.
Those gathered Saturday were asked to be part of an "army" that will help authorities catch the person who fatally shot Jazmine Barnes. The girl was black, and her family believes the shooting was racially motivated.
The rally was held in the parking lot of a Walmart near where the shooting happened on Dec. 30, as she and her family drove to a grocery store.
In an emotional plea, Jazmine's aunt Sharonica Watt asked her niece's killer to turn himself in.
Authorities say they're pursuing various leads they've received since releasing a composite sketch of the suspect. They say they haven't determined a motive, including whether race might have played a role.
