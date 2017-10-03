Hundreds pay respect to fallen Georgia police officer

ROCKMART, Ga. - Hundreds of people have filled a Georgia church to say their goodbyes to a fallen officer.

Services were held Tuesday at Victory Baptist Church in Rockmart for Polk County police Detective Kristen Hearne, who was fatally shot Friday when she and Officer David Goodrich investigated a stolen car found beside a rural road. Goodrich's bulletproof vest protected him from serious injury.

The suspected gunman, 31-year-old Seth Brandon Spangler, was arrested a few hours later, after he emerged from a patch of woods and surrendered.

Dozens of Hearne's co-workers filed past her flag-draped coffin at the front of the packed church to sit in the choir stand behind the pulpit.

Police Chief Kenny Dodd told those gathered that Hearne would always be remembered as a hero.