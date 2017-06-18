88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hundreds of thousands for Brazil gay parade, world's biggest

2 hours 3 minutes 52 seconds ago June 18, 2017 Jun 18, 2017 Sunday, June 18 2017 June 18, 2017 12:55 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SAO PAULO - Hundreds of thousands of people are gathering in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo for one of the world's largest gay pride parades.
  
The revelers have packed the city's Paulista Avenue before Sunday's parade. Some are helping hold up a gigantic rainbow-colored flag symbolizing LGBT rights.
  
Organizers say they expect 3 million people to participate in the city's 21st annual gay pride parade.
  
The parade this year focuses on secularism and the idea that no religion is law regardless of people's individual beliefs.
  
Claudia Regina is president of the gay rights group organizing the parade.
  
She says on the event's official Facebook page that "our main enemies today are religious fundamentalists" and says some groups insist on condemning LGBT people and "removing rights that we have already obtained."

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days