Hundreds of skiing Santas hit the slopes for a good cause

NEWRY, Maine (AP) - Santa's helpers are helping themselves to some pre-holiday skiing.

All told, about 300 skiing and snowboarding jolly St. Nicks are taking to the slopes at Maine's Sunday River ski resort.

The red-suited lookalikes aim to put a smile on people's faces while raising money for charity.

The 19th annual Santa Sunday in the tiny western Maine town of Newry, about 80 miles northwest of Portland, has grown in popularity over the years. This year's crop of Kris Kringles was the largest.

The skiing Santas participate in full garb, including a white beard, red hat and red outfit. The Santas must all donate a minimum of $20.