Hundreds of balloons released in honor of teens killed in crash

PRIDE - Hundreds of balloons were released during a prayer vigil for two Northeast High School students killed in a crash last week.

14-year-old Eric Anderson Jr. and 17-year-old Erica were on their way to school on April 9 when they were hit by a garbage truck at the intersection of Plank Road and Port Hudson-Pride Road.

Their 19-year-old sister was driving. Police say no one was wearing a seatbelt.

Family, friends and fellow students spent Tuesday night praying for the community before the balloon release.

"The hallways are not the same with neither one of them gone," said Cedrick Todd, Erica and Eric's band director. Both had been in the program for 4 years.

"When you lose students who were very touched and loved by everyone, they were like family to everybody."

Todd says the family is hoping some good can come from their tragic loss.

"They just want something to be done about the area where the accident happened--some type of precaution, some type of precautionary measure for the students. They want this to be the last tragedy at that intersection."

The 19-year-old driver, Ladaja Caines, is still in the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.