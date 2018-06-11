75°
Hundreds of Assumption Parish residents to experience hours-long power outage Tuesday

4 hours 13 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 June 11, 2018 5:15 PM June 11, 2018 in News
ASSUMPTION PARISH - About 700 residents in Assumption Parish will experience a planned power outage Tuesday.

According to Entergy, the outage will last from 6:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. while crews upgrade equipment in the area. Customers in the following areas are expected to be affected:

· LA 1 immediately north of Highway 1011 in Supreme to the 4400 block of LA 1 Napoleonville
· Highway 400 Napoleonville
· 760-3170 Highway 1011 Napoleonville
· Highway 1012 Napoleonville
· Alvin Street Napolenville
· Four Mile Bayou Morgan City / Stephensville
· Bayou Crab Road Napoleonville
· Cruze Ct. Napoleonville
· Jerome Ct. Napoleonville
· Alida Drive Napoleonville
· Leisure Drive Napoleonville
· Seraphin Drive Napoleonville
· Clause Est Napoleonville
· Johnson Street Napoleonville
· Fertitta Lane Napoleonville
· French Lane Napoleonville
· Gustav Lane Napoleonville
· Howard Lane Napoleonville
· Louis Lane Napoleonville
· Lucille Lane Napoleonville
· Richard Lane Napoleonville
· Wickham Lane Napoleonville
· Back Marais Street Napoleonville
· Bayou Genevive Napoleonville
· Cancienne Canal Napoleonville
· Cancienne Road Napoleonville
· Kitridge Road Napoleonville
· Marais Road Napoleonville
· Oakley Road Napoleonville
· Solar Road Napoleonville
· Bertie Street Napoleonville
· Lake Camp Street Napoleonville
· Delaune Street Napoleonville
· Georgette Street Napoleonville
· Lower Texas Drive Napoleonville

