Hundreds of Assumption Parish residents to experience hours-long power outage Tuesday

ASSUMPTION PARISH - About 700 residents in Assumption Parish will experience a planned power outage Tuesday.

According to Entergy, the outage will last from 6:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. while crews upgrade equipment in the area. Customers in the following areas are expected to be affected:

· LA 1 immediately north of Highway 1011 in Supreme to the 4400 block of LA 1 Napoleonville

· Highway 400 Napoleonville

· 760-3170 Highway 1011 Napoleonville

· Highway 1012 Napoleonville

· Alvin Street Napolenville

· Four Mile Bayou Morgan City / Stephensville

· Bayou Crab Road Napoleonville

· Cruze Ct. Napoleonville

· Jerome Ct. Napoleonville

· Alida Drive Napoleonville

· Leisure Drive Napoleonville

· Seraphin Drive Napoleonville

· Clause Est Napoleonville

· Johnson Street Napoleonville

· Fertitta Lane Napoleonville

· French Lane Napoleonville

· Gustav Lane Napoleonville

· Howard Lane Napoleonville

· Louis Lane Napoleonville

· Lucille Lane Napoleonville

· Richard Lane Napoleonville

· Wickham Lane Napoleonville

· Back Marais Street Napoleonville

· Bayou Genevive Napoleonville

· Cancienne Canal Napoleonville

· Cancienne Road Napoleonville

· Kitridge Road Napoleonville

· Marais Road Napoleonville

· Oakley Road Napoleonville

· Solar Road Napoleonville

· Bertie Street Napoleonville

· Lake Camp Street Napoleonville

· Delaune Street Napoleonville

· Georgette Street Napoleonville

· Lower Texas Drive Napoleonville