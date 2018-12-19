Hundreds of arrests made in month-long crackdown on violent crime

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement officials from around the capital area held a press conference Wednesday to give an update on efforts to curtail recent spikes in violent crime.

On Wednesday, officials announced 334 people have been arrested and 59 guns have been seized as in a month-long violence reduction operation. The announcement comes weeks after another conference in which BRPD Chief Murphy Paul voiced his frustration over the number of shootings and other violent crimes committed in early November.

The first two weeks of the month alone saw 10 murders. It was nearly double the number of killings the city saw in the entire month of November last year.

Last month, Chief Paul made a plea to the community to cooperate with police in addressing the violence. More than a month later, he attributed some of their success to those who spoke up.

"That doesn't happen without the help from the community, without the community saying they're sick and tired," Paul said. "We see progress. And we want to take that progress into 2019. But we can't do that without you."

Paul says though this latest round-up is complete, police are considering more operations on a monthly or quarterly basis.

Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana State Police participated in the news conference led by the Baton Rouge Police Department.