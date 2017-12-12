Hundreds mourn Mayor Ed Lee at City Hall

SAN FRANCISCO - Hundreds of city workers and community members went to at San Francisco's City Hall to mourn the death of Mayor Ed Lee and hear acting Mayor London Breed honor Lee.

They crowded on a balcony outside the mayor's office on the second floor Tuesday overlooking the building's main floor and swarmed upper floors as Breed gave a short speech honoring Lee as a sweet and humble man who she said never wanted to be a politician.

Elected officials wiped away tears and hugged.

Breed says Lee never gave great political sound bites when he spoke but occasionally delivered a perfectly timed corny joke.

Sheriff's deputies guarded the door to the mayor's office, where a single bunch of flowers was propped against the wall.